Zookeeper at Jacksonville Zoo hospitalized after she's struck by rhino horn

A zookeeper in Jacksonville, Florida, was taken to the hospital after she was struck by a rhino horn Tuesday. According to CBS affiliate WJAX-TV, officials at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said the female zookeeper came into contact with Archie, a 50-year-old male southern white rhino, during a routine training session.

The zoo's executive director, Tony Vecchio, said he does not know the zookeeper's condition, but said she was alert and talking with EMTs.

Vecchio described training as "hands on," but there are safety barriers in place. Archie, who is on display with other rhinos, was never out of his space or a threat to the public.

"Archie has a clean personnel file, he's never done anything out of the ordinary," Vecchio said.

This is Archie, the 50-year-old Southern white rhino the #Jacksonville Zoo says injured a zookeeper with his horn this morning. Zoo has allowed us in to see him. He’s on display to the public right now,despite this morning’s incident. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hFtendkEb7 — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 26, 2019

The zoo's safety and security chief and curator will now conduct an investigation and make recommendations on how to improve safety.

In October, WJAX reported another zookeeper at the Jacksonville zoo was shocked by an electric fence. It happened when the zoo said a lion got too close to an employee. But they were not seriously injured, and said the situation was under control in minutes.