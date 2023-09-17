Senators to meet with Zelenskyy on Thursday

Sean Penn on new documentary about Ukraine

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will host an all-senators meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, according to a leadership aide.

Zelenskyy is traveling to the U.S. to attend the annual U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday and Wednesday in New York. He will then travel to Washington to meet with President Biden at the White House on Thursday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week.

His trip comes as the Biden administration is asking Congress to authorize $13.1 billion more in military funding for Ukraine. Congress is divided over additional funding, with conservative Republican lawmakers calling for an end in U.S. support.

In his first known trip outside Ukraine since the start of the war, Zelenskyy visited Washington in December 2022 to address a joint meeting of Congress and meet with Mr. Biden. Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for continued funding, calling it "an investment in the global security and democracy."

Nikole Killion contributed reporting.