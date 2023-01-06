Texas woman kidnapped by Bumble date and repeatedly assaulted for nearly a week after she denied his sexual advances, police say

Harris County, Texas, police have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a woman he met on the online dating platform Bumble and holding her against her will for days. The suspect, Zachary Mills, assaulted the woman multiple times, at times with a screwdriver, and denied her food and water after she refused his sexual advances, court documents allege.

According to court documents, the unnamed woman met 21-year-old Mills on Bumble and had agreed to go to his apartment in Spring, Texas, on Christmas Eve. Once they arrived at his apartment, he immediately attempted to have sex, she said, and when she denied him, "he immediately began to physically assault her and would not let her leave the residence," according to a police officer who spoke with the woman.

The attorney listed for Mills in court records did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

She said that he would hit her with a closed fist, and that when his hands got tired, "he would grab a screwdriver and would strike her with the handle." At times, he also bit her neck and face, she said, further alleging that he would not allow her to leave and didn't let her have food or water for five days. It wasn't until Dec. 29, when Mills left to go to his father's house, that she was able to leave. It was then that she told what happened to the first people she came across, court records say.

Police arrived at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital with "severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks and cuts to both her throat and nose, and severe bruising to majority of her body," court documents say. Police said that she was "sexually assaulted multiple times leading to serious bodily injury."

Mills was arrested Thursday, Dec. 29, and accused of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and given a $50,000 bond, which has since been paid. As part of bond conditions, he has been ordered to stay away from the woman alleging the incident, as well as her family, and must not go within 200 feet of anywhere she lives, works or attends school. He is also under GPS monitoring and is under 24/7 house arrest with the exception of court dates.

CBS News has reached out to Bumble for comment.