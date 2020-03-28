YouTube channel offers virtual rides on major Disney, Universal Studios attractions

Coronavirus may have shuttered theme parks, but technology has stepped in to make sure that quarantined Americans still have a way to experience their favorite rides. A YouTube channel is bringing Disney World, Disney Land and Universal Studios rides to people's homes with virtual reality — for free.

The YouTube page "Virtual Disney World," which is not affiliated with the Walt Disney Company, has compiled a free video playlist of virtual, interactive 360° rides. The list includes some of the newest attractions, such as Slinky Dog Dash and Frozen Ever After in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and even rides that are no longer available, such as Ellen's Energy Adventure, which used to be at EPCOT in Orlando.

Every video has a remote in the corner of the screen that allows the viewer to navigate their view of the attraction.

Disney closed its parks in Florida, California and Paris earlier this month because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both Universal Orlando Resort in Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood have closed all operations until April 19, according to the company's website.

Here's some of the attractions available from the channel's virtual theme parks.

Universal Orlando

Transformers

E.T. Adventure

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Hogwarts Express

Disney World Orlando's Magic Kingdom

Splash Mountain

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Under the Sea — Journey of the Little Mermaid

Haunted Mansion

Peter Pan's Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin



It's a Small World

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Disney World Orlando's EPCOT

Frozen Ever After

Soarin' Around the World

The Seas with Nemo and Friends

Journey into Imagination with Figment

Mission: Space

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

Living with the Land

Reflections of China

Disney Hollywood Studios Orlando

Twilight Tower of Terror

Rock 'n' Rollercoaster

Slinky Dog Dash

Alien Swirling Saucers

The Great Movie Ride

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers' Run

Rise of the Resistance

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway

Disney World Orlando's Animal Kingdom

Expedition Everest

Dinosaur

Avatar Flight of Passage

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Primeval Whirl

Disneyland California