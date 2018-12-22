Funeral held for 5 children killed in Ohio house fire

Youngstown, Ohio — Firefighters and family members are among those gathering for the funeral services for five children killed in a fire at their northeast Ohio home. Saturday services for the children who ranged in age from 1 to 9 were preceded by a two-hour visitation at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown.

The Vindicator of Youngstown reports the church lobby was decorated with some of the stuffed animals left at the home to honor the children.

The children's injured mother, 26-year-old America "Amy" Negron Acevedo, wept at the casket of the oldest child, the Vindicator reports. The caskets of the three oldest children killed in the December 9 blaze were open, while that of the 1-year-old twins was closed.

A resident mourns 5 children killed by a house fire in Youngstown, Ohio, at the scene of the blaze. WKBN

City firefighters also attended Saturday. Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

Organizers in the city have raised nearly $30,000 to help Negron Acevedo and her family following the tragedy, CBS affiliate WKBN reported.