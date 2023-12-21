Young school teacher found dead, stuffed in the trunk of a car by firefighters

Dead teacher found stuffed in the trunk of a burned car Dead teacher found stuffed in the trunk of a burned car 01:50

Firefighters found a dead school teacher stuffed in the trunk of the charred remains of a car inside a Quartz Hill home Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said investigators first learned about the body in the 41400 block of 38th West Street in Quartz Hill at about 8:20 a.m. Neighbors said they heard a woman screaming and an explosion right before the fire.

KCAL News spoke to a man who said he was the uncle of the young school teacher. While he declined to share her identity, he said she was a quiet 27-year-old woman from Quartz Hill. She taught elementary school in Palmdale. The school called her family because she didn't show up to work.

The uncle said his niece had been in a romantic relationship for about a year now. He didn't know much about the man.

Neighbors told us her boyfriend owned the home and rented out rooms to several people. Investigators are still searching for the homeowner. He has not contacted them as of yet.