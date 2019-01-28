Young Kate from "This Is Us" sold Girl Scout cookies at the SAG Awards

Young actress Mackenzie Hancsicsak isn't letting stardom interfere with scouting. The 11-year-old, best known for her role as young Kate in "This Is Us," sold Girl Scout cookies at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night — because who doesn't love Girl Scout cookies.

The star has tweeted about being a proud Girl Scout in the past, sharing photos of her troop and her badges. Girl Scout cookie season perfectly aligned with awards season, and Hancsicsak devised a plan.

"Gearing up for SAG Awards," the pre-teen tweeted last week. "I'll be the one in a blue dress with Girl Scout thin mint cookies in my purse." She shared photos of herself getting ready for the big night.

Gearing up for SAG Awards! This was from last year’s @NBCThisisUs win. Will it be a repeat? Tune in to find out! Sunday, 1/27 - 5 pm PT/8pm ET on TNT Drama & TBS network to watch. Look for me. I’ll be the one in a blue dress w/ @girlscouts thin mint cookies in my purse. 😊 pic.twitter.com/B4cZQRM3UJ — Mackenzie Hancsicsak (@MHancsicsak) January 26, 2019

Once at the ceremony, Hancsicsak tweeted again that anyone who wanted cookies could find her at table 34. She and her co-star, Parker Bates, posed for a photograph with a box of Samoas.

Not only did Hancsicsak sell some cookies at the ceremony, she also won an award with her cast mates for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.