You Call This 'Read To Wear'?

A male model dressed by fashion designer Vivienne Westwood shows a multi-layered outfit during the Spring-Summer 1999 Men's Collection Fashion Show in Milan.
Previous Pictures Of The Day: Friday
When seeing photos from the Milan fashion shows just isn't enough, you can always book a trip there through the CBS.com Getaway section.
Wondering what else is going on in Milan and elsewhere around the globe? Then keep a watch on our World news section.
Want to read more about fashion? To see what fashion books are out there, you'll want to check out the Barnes and Noble site.