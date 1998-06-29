You Call This 'Read To Wear'?

A male model dressed by fashion designer Vivienne Westwood shows a multi-layered outfit during the Spring-Summer 1999 Men's Collection Fashion Show in Milan.

When seeing photos from the Milan fashion shows just isn't enough, you can always book a trip there through the CBS.com Getaway section.

Wondering what else is going on in Milan and elsewhere around the globe? Then keep a watch on our World news section.

Want to read more about fashion? To see what fashion books are out there, you'll want to check out the Barnes and Noble site.