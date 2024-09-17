These are the 20 most popular businesses on Yelp since it started

These Southern California spots made Yelp's Top 20 list of the most photographed businesses of all t These Southern California spots made Yelp's Top 20 list of the most photographed businesses of all t 00:23

For two decades, consumers have turned to Yelp to post their own reviews as well as to get the scoop on everything from restaurants to tourist spots. Now, the review site is disclosing the 20 most popular businesses among its millions of reviewers.

Yelp, which is marking its 20th anniversary, said the list of top 20 spots are based on nearly 300 million customer reviews of 691,000 restaurants, stores, cultural institutions and more since the site started in 2004. Places that earned top spots in the ranking ranged from museums and scenic sites to independent eateries.

The online forum kicked off in October 2004 with its first post from a reviewer named Jon B., who posted about Kabuki Springs & Spa in San Francisco. ("Show up early and take advantage of their sauna, showers and fruit bar before your massage.")

Interestingly, Yelp's top rated business isn't a retailer or restaurant, but a cultural landmark: The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The museum is known for more than 1.5 million pieces of art, including masterpieces such as Vincent van Gogh's "Starry Night."

"The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is a favorite among Yelp users for its stunning exhibits and breathtaking architecture. Reviewers rave about the beautifully curated galleries and often highlight the friendly and knowledgeable staff," Yelp said about its No. 1 spot.

Yelpers have left more than 3,500 reviews of the Met since 2004.

A view of the Metropolitan Museum of Art building in New York City, United States on July 15, 2024. The museum was ranked as the most popular business with reviewers on Yelp since the review site began in 2004. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The second most popular business or establishment was Balboa Park, a park in San Diego, California, known for its expansive gardens, museum and cultural programming. It is particularly popular among tourists, Yelp reviewers noted.

The Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, rounded out the list's top three most popular establishments. Many restaurants, including a Las Vegas, Nevada barbecue spot and a Burbank, California bakery, also made the list.

A band plays during Getty Prize 2024 at Getty Center on May 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The J. Paul Getty Trust) Stefanie Keenan

Here's a list of the 20 most popular businesses on Yelp since it began 20 years ago:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY Balboa Park, San Diego The Getty Center, Los Angeles Central Park Conservancy, New York, NY The Huntington, San Marino, California Chihuly Garden and Glass, Seattle Gangnam Asian BBQ Dining, Las Vegas Howlin' Ray's, Los Angeles Kualoa Ranch, Kaneohe, Hawaii Marugame Udon, Honolulu, Hawaii Oracle Park, San Francisco Pike Place Market, Seattle Smoke & Fire Social Eatery, La Habra, California Shang Artisan Noodle - Flamingo Road, Las Vegas Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles Craft by Smoke & Fire, Anaheim, California The Vox Kitchen by Kei Concepts, Fountain Valley, California Porto's Bakery & Cafe, Burbank, California Nova Kitchen & Bar, Garden Grove, California Morrison Atwater Village, Los Angeles

Most photographed

On the occasion of its anniversary, Yelp also compiled a list of the top 20 most photographed places by users on its website.

The happiest place on Earth is also the most photographed, according to Yelp user data. Reviews shared nearly 50,000 photos of Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California — more than they did of any other place they posted about. The Met also earned the seventh spot on the most photographed list.