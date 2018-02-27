CBSN
CBS/AP February 27, 2018, 2:34 PM

Virginia couple finds WWII-era explosive device inside wall

An M6 60 Caliber Bazooka anti-tank rocket found in a wall in Virginia.

WKTR-TV

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Fire officials say a World War II explosive device was found by a couple remodeling a Virginia home. The Daily Press reports the couple remodeling the central Newport News home found the World War II-era explosive device inside a wall Monday night.

Official said the Newport News Fire Department, firefighters and police responded to the home around 8:45 p.m.

Battalion Chief Jerry Reed said they identified it as a World War II-era M6 60 Caliber Bazooka anti-tank rocket.

Bomb squad crews determined it was safe to remove the device from the home. Officials say they placed it in a secure container for it to be transported, and it will be turned over to the military on Tuesday.

screen-shot-2018-02-27-at-2-31-21-pm.png

An M6 60 Caliber Bazooka anti-tank rocket found in a wall in Virginia.

WKTR-TV
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News