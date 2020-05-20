Body of former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard found on California's Venice Beach

Los Angeles – The body of a man found near a lifeguard tower at Venice Beach early Wednesday has been identified by police as former professional wrestler Shad Gaspard, who went missing while swimming in the ocean with his son over the weekend, officials said.

CBS Los Angeles reports police officers were called at about 1:45 a.m. to Lifeguard Tower 26 on Venice Beach, where a man was found lifeless, Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey said. The body had been reported to authorities by two people who were walking on the beach at low tide, at about 1:30 a.m.

LA County lifeguards later confirmed the body matches Gaspard's description, which was also confirmed by the LAPD in a news release. There were no signs of foul play.

The area where the body was found is about a half mile north of where Gaspard was last seen. He has been missing since Sunday, when he and his 10-year-old son got caught in a rip current while swimming. The boy was saved, but rescuers were unable to find Gaspard.

A search for Gaspard was called off on Tuesday.