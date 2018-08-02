Officials respond to report of active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio — Security forces and other emergency responders have been called to the hospital of an Air Force base in Ohio following reports of an active shooter.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton stated via Twitter that base emergency responders including security forces and fire department responded to a "reported active shooter incident" about 12:40 p.m. ET Thursday.

The incident was reported at the base hospital, where people were seen being escorted out of the building with their hands over their head, CBS affiliate WHIO reports.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., base emergency responders (security forces, fire department) responded to a reported Active Shooter incident at the base hospital. Base personnel have been directed to shelter in place until the incident is investigated — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

Base personnel have been directed to shelter in place until the incident is investigated, according to a tweet from the base.

"Our first priority in any emergency incident is to protect the men and women at Wright-Patt," the tweet said. "Our base security forces defenders and fire department personnel are trained to quickly assess situations and take necessary action. An investigation is underway."

The base's public affairs office said it had no other information to release.

WHIO reports local police were being ordered off the base and the FBI was taking over the investigation. The ATF tweeted the Columbus field division is responding.

The sprawling base is near Dayton in southwest Ohio.