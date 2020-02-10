The world's largest firework was set off this weekend

A massive firework exploded above a Colorado town on Saturday and blazed its way to a world record. The 2,797 pound firework broke the Guinness World Record for the the largest aerial firework shell, the organization confirmed to CBS news.

The firework, which weighed over a ton, was launched nearly a mile in the air during Steamboat Springs' winter carnival, Steamboat Fireworks said in a press release. The shell was over 7 inches thick and measured 62 inches in diameter.

Steamboat Fireworks, led by "fireworks enthusiast" Tim Borden, attempted to break the record for the largest aerial firework shell ever launched in 2019 with a 2,509 pound firework — but the launch was unsuccessful, according to the organization's website.

"We invested hundreds of hours into this project, and we anticipate that we will enjoy the satisfaction of this success for months to come," Borden said of the world record launch. "People are already asking us, 'What's next?' I really can't answer that question, other than to say, whatever it is, I hope to do it with this same bunch of guys."

The world record firework explodes over the town of Steamboat Springs. Steamboat Fireworks

Borden dedicated the achievement to Steamboat Springs, especially the area's public safety organizations, according to the release.

"We had to work closely with these people to ensure that our firework posed absolutely no danger to people, wildlife or structures in the area," Borden said of the dedication.

Guinness World Records confirmed an official adjudicator from the organization was on-site to verify the attempt.

The Colorado launch smashed the previous record set in January 2018 on the Al Marjan Islands in the United Arab Emirates. That shell weighed 2,397 pounds and soared 3,697 above from the ground, according to Guinness World Records.