World-famous Lebanese foodie Anthony Rahayel tours Dearborn for first time

(CBS DETROIT) - He is a man on a mission to unite Lebanese culture globally, and for world-famous international foodie Anthony Rahayen, it would not be possible without visiting Dearborn.

"I'm on a mission reuniting and uniting meeting all successfully Lebanese entrepreneurs, businesses, restaurants, etc.," Rahayen tells CBS News Detroit.

For Rahayen, he says it is his first time in the prime location for Lebanese cuisine in the country.

"Dearborn is little Lebanon away from Lebanon. It is a home away from home. You can't imagine the welcoming, the love, the support, and everything that happened the minute I stepped into Dearborn," Rahayen says.

One of his recent stops includes a top-tier ice cream shop, the House of Chimney Cakes on Michigan Avenue.

"I love it. They use one of the best ice cream machines, soft serve machines in the country. It reminds me of my first trips of my wife to Eastern Europe," Rahayel says.

Chimney Cakes owner Liza Fardoun says Rahayel's visit to "little Lebanon" is a joy to see, especially because he is eating her ice cream.

"It's a privilege to have him here. I'm glad he is featuring a lot of the businesses in Dearborn. It's exciting," Fardoun says.

As for local food influencer Hanan Jaffar, better known as Detroit Halal Eats & Activities, she says she can relate to and appreciate seeing Rahayel run all over the city reviewing Dearborn's finest foods.

"As a local foodie, it is a big deal for someone to come from overseas come into Dearborn and check out the local businesses and sharing his experiences," Jaffar says.

And while he admires al the appreciation, Rahayel says he is already planning to revisit Dearborn during next year's vacation.

"What I think, what I believe, what I feel is the love of people and how they welcome me. Thank you, Dearborn, for everything you have done. I'll be coming back," Rahayel says.

For more on Anthony Rahayel's tour in Dearborn, you can watch all his latest stops on social media or by clicking here.