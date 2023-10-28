1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Worcester State University

Worcester State University students ordered to shelter-in-place Worcester State University students ordered to shelter-in-place 00:44

WORCESTER - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting on the campus of Worcester State University early Saturday morning. Students were ordered to shelter-in-place after the shooting at about 2:30 a.m. near a campus parking gargae.

"Neither the victims or the suspected assailants are students of Worcester State University," the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Police said investigations indicated the shooting was part of a fight and was not an active shooter situation. The two victims were taken to UMass Medical Center. One died and one is still hospitalized. Their identities have not been released.

State Police are investigating an incident that happened at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Worcester State University. CBS Boston

"This does not appear to be a random incident," Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said during a press conference Saturday. "The parties that were involved knew each other from what we can ascertain at this point."

Police said a person has been arrested near the scene and charged with trespassing and possession of a firearm. Police would not confirm that the person was a suspect in the shooting. Early said the person did leave the scene where the shooting occurred.

Students had been asked to stay in the residence halls until the order was lifted a little before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. However, students are still asked to avoid the area where police are working. The Wasylean parking lot is closed until further notice.

The school has also canceled all weekend activities, including homecoming and family weekend. The university website says it is offering counseling to students who need it.

The Worcester State University campus was closed after a fatal shooting Saturday October 28, 2023 CBS Boston

Students said they thought the university handled the emergency well, but they are shocked that a shooting happened on campus.

"I was just in shock. I could not process that," said Marcus Oliver of the shooting.

Issac Tyson, a student at Worcester State University, said he saw a fight breaking out in the parking lot and heard the shots fired, but he still feels safe at school. "I feel safe for the most part," he said, adding, "We're not probably going to leave the dorms ourselves."

Other students said with the shooting and weekend events canceled, they would likely head home for the weekend.

"It's definitely something that would make you want to go home," said freshman Alyssa Felix.

"You don't want that to happen at all but especially where you to go to school and where it's supposed to be safe," said freshman Janneli Soto.

Police are asking anyone with photos or video of the Wasylean parking lot and Sheehan Hall to contact them.