Firefighter killed saving 2 others in Massachusetts house fire

A firefighter in Massachusetts was killed in the line of duty while he was saving two others. Lieutenant Jason Menard was killed just hours before he was supposed to go to Disney World with his family.

As the fire devoured a home in Worcester early Wednesday, a distress call came from the top floor. Menard and his two-man crew were trapped as they searched for a possible baby.

A woman who was in the house was taken to the hospital, CBS Boston reported. No one else was injured.

"Lieutenant Menard heroically and selflessly saved his crew," said Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie.

The nine-year department veteran helped one firefighter get to some stairs. He led the other to a window. But the 39-year-old husband and father of three couldn't save himself.

Lieutenant Jason Menard Worcester Fire Department

"As always our Worcester firefighter will stand strong by that family and we will send off Jason as he deserved and earned. We will support his family and his children for the rest of their lives," Lavoie said.

In an emotional tribute, fellow firemen lined the streets Wednesday as the hearse carrying his body passed. It's something they've now done nine times. The worst was in 1999 when six firefighters died in a warehouse fire.

The governor of Massachusetts also ordered flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Menard.