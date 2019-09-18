Woman suing Lyft after alleged sexual assault says the company treated her "callously"

A woman who says she was kidnapped and raped during a Lyft ride in New York City in 2017 said the company denied what happened to her when she first reported it. Alison Turkos spoke to CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste about her ordeal.

"The minute that the gun gets pulled, it's so close to my face," Turkos said. "The first thought that came to my mind is that I'm not going to get home safe and I'm probably not going to get home alive."

Turkos said she called Lyft within 24 hours of the attack. "Their first response is that this never happened," she said.

"What's the one word you would use to describe how Lyft has treated you?" Battiste asked.

"Callously," Turkos said.

Turkos is among five women who have filed suits against Lyft, alleging they were sexually assaulted or raped by drivers. The plaintiffs accuse the company of refusing to cooperate with law enforcement and failing to adequately screen potential drivers.

Lyft called Turkos' claim "awful," and the company said it has added in-app safety features, such as 911 access.

