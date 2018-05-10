Woman stoned to death in Somalia after al-Shabab accuses her of marrying 11 men

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab says it has stoned to death a woman accused of marrying 11 men. The al Qaeda-linked group's radio arm, Andalus, reports that the stoning was carried out on Wednesday after an ad hoc al-Shabab court convicted the woman in Sablale town in Lower Shabelle region.

Masked men stoned 30-year-old Shukri Abdullahi Warsame to death in a public square, the report says. She was buried neck-deep and pelted with stones by al-Shabab fighters, according to residents of Sablale, BBC News reports.

A self-proclaimed judge claimed the woman confessed to having secretly married 11 men in a row without seeking a divorce.

"Shukri Abdullahi and nine husbands, including her legal husband, were brought at the court, each saying she was his wife," Mohamed Abu Usama, al Shabaab's governor for the Lower Shabelle region, told Reuters.

Al-Shabab has been fighting for years to impose a strict version of Islam in the long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation. The group, which controls large swathes of Somalia, often executes suspected spies and people accused of adultery after convictions that human rights groups say lack the proper judiciary process.