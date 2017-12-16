Woman rescued after car plunges into icy pond

GROVELAND, Mass. -- Police officers jumped into a frigid Massachusetts pond to help rescue a woman whose car had plunged into several feet of water, CBS Boston reports. The car landed on top of the icy pond before sinking several feet into the water.

A 30-year-old woman crashed around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. She drove past boulders in Groveland and down about 15 feet.

Groveland Police officers arrived about five minutes after the crash and found the woman still in the car.

A detective was up to his waist in water as he got to the driver's side window and helped the woman out.

Police were not sure if the driver suffered any injuries.