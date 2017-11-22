Woman raising funds to aid homeless man who gave her his last $20

PHILADELPHIA -- A New Jersey woman who was saved by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him.

Kate McClure, 27, was heading for a visit to friend last month when her tank hit "Empty" on I-95.

The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her.

The man, Johnny, told her it wasn't safe, and bought McClure gas with his last $20.

McClure promised she would return to pay him. McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, have since raised over $23,000 for the former ammunition technician as of Wednesday morning, far surpassing the $10,000 goal set on their GoFundMe page.

McClure writes, "I never ran out of gas before, and my heart was beating out of my chest."

Joihnny, she continues, "saw me pull over and knew something was wrong. He told me to get back in the car and lock the doors. A few minutes later, he comes back with a red gas can. Using his last 20 dollars to make sure I could get home safe."

"Johnny did not ask me for a dollar," she continues, "and I couldn't repay him at that moment because I didn't have any cash, but I have been stopping by his spot for the past few weeks. I repaid him for the gas, gave him a jacket, gloves, a hat, and warm socks, and I give him a few dollars every time I see him.

"I wish that I could do more for this selfless man, who went out of his way just to help me that day. He is such a great guy, and talking to him each time I see him makes me want to help him more and more."

McClure adds, "I am raising money for Johnny. With the money, I would like to get him first and last month's rent at an apartment, a reliable vehicle, and 4-6 months worth of expenses. He is very interested in finding a job, and I believe that with a place to be able to clean up every night and get a good night's rest, his life can get back to being normal.

"Truly believe that all Johnny needs is one little break. Hopefully with your help I can be the one to give it to him.

"Please help this man get into a home. It is already getting so cold out in Philadelphia, and I can't imagine what it will be like to be out there all winter. Any little bit will help."



