Rare video shows pack of wolves on the prowl in Europe

BUCHAREST -- Romanian forestry officials have released footage of a wolf pack caught on surveillance camera in central Romania.

The rare sighting of six wolves walking in a line in snowy forest in the Piatra Craiului National Park was filmed recently by forestry authorities.

Haită de lupi în Parcul Național Piatra Craiului din cadrul Romsilva Haită de lupi filmată într-o pădure in Parcul National Piatra Craiului din cadrul Regiei Naționale a #Pădurilor - #Romsilva Lupii au fost filmați de o camera de monitorizare a faunei. Lupul (Canis lupus), cea mai mare specie din familia Canidae, este un carnivor care trăiește în haită și are un rol important în menținerea echilibrului #ecologic și menținerea unor ecosisteme natural sănătoase. Specialiștii în cinegetică estimează că populația de lup din România este de aproximativ 5.800 de exemplare, una din cele mai mari din Europa. ***** Wolfpack in Piatra Craiului National Park in #Romania #DezvoltareDurabilă #AriiProtejate #ConteazăPentruViitor #Păduri #PiatraCraiului #Silvicultură #România #Natură #Wolf #Lup #Faună #wildlife Posted by Regia Nationala a Padurilor - Romsilva on Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Forestry spokesman Robert Pache told The Associated Press on Wednesday: "We haven't always had the infrastructure, but we've always had large carnivores and now the world can see them."

Forestry officials say Romania has an estimated 5,800 wolves, one of the largest populations in Europe outside Russia, although other estimates are lower.

Wolves almost became extinct in parts of Europe because of hunting in the 19th century, but have returned in recent years to France, Italy and Slovenia due to greater protection. Wolves are protected in Romania.