What WNBA rookies, veterans are bringing to league as interest spikes

The WNBA is building off a college season in which the women's championship game smashed ratings records. WNBA games can draw more views than NBA games, with TV ratings spiking 153% since last season — and that's before the playoffs, which began last week.

Veteran Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier weighed in on the difference she's noticing in the stands this season.

"People, which is what we want," she said. "That's what we've been wanting. You know, people coming to our games, supporting us in that way. And it's so fun. It makes the game so, so fun."

New confidence, old school hoops

Across the WNBA, attendance is up 48%.

Caitlin Clark and other rookies have brought a new swagger to the 27-year-old WNBA.

"I don't think anybody has the level of confidence this draft class does. I think that's what's so amazing about them, actually, is they don't act like rookies," Collier said. "It feels like nothing gets them down. And I think that's amazing."

60 Minutes

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, when asked about Clark, will often bring up other rookies as well.

"I think it's just to give recognition that in sports, people watch for compelling content and rivalries," she said.

The WNBA right now is a league of choice for many basketball purists, all passing and precision.

"Obviously the men are really fun. They're very athletic. They can dunk and all those things. But if you're a true fan of basketball, I think that ours is really interesting. Because we play it the right way. We play it really smart," Collier said. "Our season is shorter also. So, you know, we go a lot harder I think in our games."

Changes coming to the WNBA as fans tune in

When the WNBA debuted in 1997, eight teams were paired with eight existing NBA teams. From the jump, franchises came and went. The Houston Comets won the first four titles, only to fold. But amid the instability, the WNBA was giving a generation of girls aspiration and inspiration.

Now the league is made up of 12 teams with 12 players each and the WNBA recently announced plans to expand to 16 teams.

Success has changed the WNBA's balance sheets. Corporate sponsors have arrived. The league recently signed a media rights deal that will pay $200 million a season, more than a three-fold increase.

Players, used to flying commercial and staying two-to-a-room while on the road at away games, are now flying on charter flights and staying in five-star hotels.

"We're living the life," Collier said.