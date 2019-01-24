"The Wizard of Oz" returns to theaters for 80th anniversary

One of the most influential films of all time is returning to the big screen. "The Wizard of Oz" will be back in theaters for a three-day event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its Hollywood premiere.

Theaters across the country will show the beloved classic Sunday, Jan. 27, Tuesday, Jan. 29 and Wednesday, Jan 30. Showtimes and tickets can be found on the Fathom Events website. The special showings will feature exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes details from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz.

Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch and Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale in 1939's "The Wizard of Oz." Getty

Based on L. Frank Baum's children's book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," the original film premiered Aug. 25, 1939, and immediately captured national attention. It was nominated for six Oscars at the 1940 Academy Awards — including best picture — winning for original score and original song for "Over the Rainbow."

"1939 is often referred to as the true zenith of the Hollywood studio system," Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of studio relations, told Variety. "'The Wizard of Oz' represents this moment by bringing together the very best talent — both in front of and behind the camera — to create one of the greatest films of all time. At its core, this film touches on some deep human truths about the need for connection and belonging, the importance of bravery and believing in yourself."

"The Wizard of Oz" is the first title in Fathom's 2019 "TCM Big Screen Classics" series. Other screenings this year include "My Fair Lady," "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Hello, Dolly!," "The Godfather Part II" and "When Harry Met Sally."