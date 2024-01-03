Watch CBS News
There's no place like the silver screen: "The Wizard of Oz" celebrates 85th anniversary with limited run in select U.S. theaters

If I only had a ticket! In celebration of the 85th anniversary of fifilm classic "The Wizard of Oz," the movie will be coming to select U.S. theaters — but you'll have to act fast. "Oz" will only hit screens for four days.

The film will run from Jan. 28 through Jan. 31 as part of Fathom Events' Big Screen Classics series.

The Wizard Of Oz
Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, and Jack Haley all in costume, in a publicity still from the film, 'The Wizard of Oz', 1939. Getty Images

"In 2024, the spotlight is on 12 beloved films released from 1939 through 1999 and beyond, headlined by a pair of 85th Anniversary presentations saluting 'The Wizard of Oz' and 'Gone with the Wind,'" said Fathom's website.

The film, which stars Judy Garland, is an adaptation of the children's book, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," which was written by L. Frank Baum and published in 1900.

The film, which premiered in August 1929, was celebrated not only for its use of technicolor but for its storytelling and songs, which earned it six Academy Award nominations.

While the film did not win the Oscar for "Best Picture," Garland's rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" earned a "Best Original Song" statuette. The film also took home "Best Original Score."  

Tickets for the limited run can be purchased here because all yellow brick roads end at the theater.

C Mandler
C Mandler is a social media producer and trending topics writer for CBS News, focusing on American politics and LGBTQ+ issues.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 3:42 PM EST

