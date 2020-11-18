Wisconsin officer Joseph Mensah, who killed three people in five years, is resigning

Wauwatosa, Wisconin — Police officer Joseph Mensah, who's shot three people to death in five years, is resigning from the Wauwatosa Police Department effective Nov. 30, reports CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT-TV. The Wauwatosa Common Council entered into a separation agreement Tuesday with Mensah and the city's police union.

Mensah was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in each of the three shootings but there've been numerous calls for his firing.

The Police and Fire Commission was planning an initial hearing for mid-December on whether Mensah should be allowed to keep his job. The city says it's asked the commission to meet "as soon as practical" to dismiss the charges pending against Mensah since he'll no longer be an employee.

Former federal prosecutor Steven Biskupic issued a report last month recommending that the commission fire him, saying the risk he could kill a fourth person is too great, according to The Associated Press.

Undated photo shows Officer Joseph Mensah. Gary Monreal/Monreal Photography LLC/Wauwatosa Police Department via AP

Kimberley Motley, an attorney for the families of those killed by Mensah, said his "resignation is long overdue. While we welcome the news, it is tragic that the Wauwatosa Police Department … failed to address his shortcomings for years. It is time for new leadership in the Wauwatosa Police Department.

"The families of Alvin Cole, Jay Anderson, Jr. & Antonio Gonzales will continue to fight for justice. We call on the city of Wauwatosa to immediately fully disclose the terms of its agreement with Joseph Mensah to the public."

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said, "Now is the time for all of us to come together and heal. We've made substantial progress during 2020, and in the coming year we'll continue to focus on positive change for our community. As before, I'm committed to working with the Common Council, the city's Equity and Inclusion Commission, and members of the public to make that happen."