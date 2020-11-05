Watch Live: Wisconsin's chief election official gives update

Wisconsin's chief election official, Meagan Wolfe, is holding a media briefing Thursday to give updates on voter turnout, election certification, misinformation and possible recounts.

CBS News projects Joe Biden will win Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes.

How to watch the Wisconsin election update

What: Wisconsin's chief election official, Meagan Wolfe, holds a media briefing

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET)

Location: Wisconsin

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The Trump campaign has vowed to "immediately" request a recount in the state.

"Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be," Bill Stepien, Mr. Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement Wednesday. "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results."

In Wisconsin, the candidate trailing in the results can request a recount if they are within 1% of the margin of victory, according to the state's manual outlining the process.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker told "CBS This Morning" on Thursday that a recount in his state could be warranted, but offered little assurance to the Trump campaign.

"With millions of votes cast, you're talking about less than 1% — about 0.7% of the vote is the difference between the two candidates," Walker said. "So right now today, if nothing else changed, that is indeed a high hurdle."

According to Walker, past Wisconsin recounts have changed the result by hundreds of votes, not thousands, which would not make a difference for the president.

The former Republican governor said he still supports a recount, but only after the local canvassing process, now underway, is complete. State rules require counties to canvass results and turn them over to the state by November 17.

"Be ready for a recount, but wait till after the canvass," he said.

Contributing: Audrey McNamara