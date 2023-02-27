Tornado races through Norman, Oklahoma, injures at least a dozen, tosses vehicles around

Powerful storms with widespread wind gusts moved into Oklahoma Sunday night from the Texas Panhandle. The National Weather Service said tornados were spotted there and in Kansas.

Widespread gusts up to 90 mph were reported in southwest Oklahoma with downed trees and power lines, road closures and damage to homes around Norman and Shawnee.

CBS Oklahoma City affiliate KWTW reported that a twister caused widespread damage in Norman, even tossing vehicles about -- including one on top of another.

Barbara Buckner looks over her home that was destroyed by a tornado in Norman, Okla., on Feb. 26, 2023. NICK OXFORD / REUTERS

The city manager's office in Norman said a dozen people were hurt, none critically, adding that the extent of damage would become clearer after daylight and that a shelter was opened in a recreation center.

Almost 25,000 homes and businesses had no electricity in Oklahoma as of 6:30 a.m. EST, according to PowerOutage.us.

The funnel was just one instance of severe weekend weather in various parts of the U.S.

Some Michigan residents faced a fifth straight day without power Sunday as crews continued work to restore electricity to manly homes in the greater Detroit area following last week's ice storm. PowerOutage said nearly 130,000 customers were in the dark across Michigan Monday morning.

Leah Thomas, whose home north of Detroit lost power Wednesday night, was still waiting Sunday afternoon for the power to come back.

Thomas said she feels lucky that she and their 17-year-old son have been able to stay at her parents' nearby home, which still has power, while they are in Florida.

With her husband traveling out of town, Thomas said it was up to her to recharge the battery to their home's backup sump pump Sunday with her car. She went to multiple stores to find a long cable for the task.

"I'm a strong woman. I figured it out," she said. "Our basement is OK, so we're the lucky ones."

But with the local school district on mid-winter break, Thomas said some of their neighbors have been out of town and will be returning to find a mess from burst water pipes and flooded basements.

"They don't know what they're coming home to," she said.

Wednesday's ice storm coated lines and trees with a half an inch of ice or more. The storm was followed Thursday by high winds.

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy spokesperson Cindy Hecht said, "The icing event ... is equivalent to a hurricane for coastal utilities. It was the amount of ice and high winds — the winds and the amount of ice accumulation on lines and branches."

Hecht said the utility's meteorologists have been tracking another storm system that will move into Michigan on Monday, and the utility is "prepared to respond."

The outages prompted some Democratic state lawmakers to call for legislative hearings in Lansing to question utilities about the long restoration times and reliability issues. "There will be hearings. We will be taking over," State Sen. Darrin Camilleri told WDIV-TV.

California, meanwhile, got a brief break from severe weather after a powerful storm a day earlier swelled Los Angeles-area rivers to dangerous levels, flooded roads and dumped snow at elevations as low as about 1,000 feet. The sun came out briefly Sunday in greater L.A., where residents emerged to marvel at mountains to the north and east blanketed in white.

Suburban Santa Clarita, in hills north of Los Angeles, received its first significant snowfall since 1989.

"We went outside and we let our sons play in the snow," resident Cesar Torres told The Santa Clarita Signal. "We figured, while the snow's there, might as well make a snowman out of it."

The weather service said Mountain High, one of the closest ski resorts to Los Angeles, received an eye-popping 7.75 feet of snow during the last storm, with more possible this week.

Rain and snow were falling again Sunday in Northern California as the first of two new storms began moving in. Blizzard warnings went into effect at 4 a.m. Monday and were to last until Wednesday for much of the Sierra Nevada.

"Extremely dangerous and near to impossible mountain travel is expected due to heavy snow and strong wind," the weather service's Sacramento office warned on Twitter.

After fierce winds toppled trees and downed wires, about 65,000 utility customers remained without electricity statewide as of Sunday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us. The majority of the outages were in L.A.

Days of downpours dumped almost 11 inches of rain in the Woodland Hills area of L.A.'s San Fernando Valley, while nearly 7 inches were reported in Beverly Hills.

In Valencia, north of L.A., county officials said the heavy rains eroded an embankment at an RV park and swept multiple motorhomes into the Santa Clara River, with emergency video showing one of the vehicles toppled on its side. No one was reported injured.

Rare blizzard warnings for Southern California mountains and widespread flood watches ended late Saturday. But Interstate 5, the West Coast's major north-south highway, was closed off and on due to heavy snow and ice in the Tejon Pass through the mountains north of Los Angeles. Emergency crews, meanwhile, worked to clear mountain roads east of LA of snow and ice.