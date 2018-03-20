Winter storm targets Northeast as NYC preps for a foot of snow

NEW YORK -- Weather-weary residents are bracing for yet another storm as the fourth nor'easter in three weeks is set to smack the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service says New York City and its northern suburbs could get 12 to 16 inches of snow.

On Long Island, accumulations could reach 11 to 15 inches in Nassau County and 7 to 10 inches in Suffolk County.

A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Sleet and freezing rain are expected by Tuesday afternoon, the first day of spring. The mixed precipitation should turn to all snow by late Tuesday and continue through most of Wednesday.

The jet stream -- the upper level river of air that guides weather -- is stuck in a plunging pattern that brings plenty of moisture from the south up the East Coast, said Brian Hurley, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

Four nor'easters in three weeks is highly unusual, but it happens when a pattern locks in. And that's happened, Hurley said.

Widespread power outages are possible, especially Wednesday, with gusts of up to 35 mph at times. Officials are cautioning against unnecessary travel Wednesday afternoon and evening.

In Bronxville, New York, the Department of Public Works prepared snow equipment by putting chains on tires and stacking 400 tons of salt, according to CBS New York.

"This is definitely one for the records," said General Forman Victor Lema.

Others were ready for possible power outages.

"It's coming tonight and everybody should buy generators," said resident Megan McSherry. "It's the only way we can stay warm & safe with the lights on."

Village Administrator James Palmer has been in on the calls to Con Edison after previous nor'easters led to widespread power loss in Westchester County.

"Con Ed needs to improve communication," he said. "During these most recent events, the website was down. It was also very difficult for residents to get their liaison."

Back at the DPW yard, crews are gearing up for a 5 a.m. plow roll out.

"I'm so tired of this," Lema said. "I'm ready for that warm weather."

On Long Island, crews are out in the town of Hempstead, preparing for the possibility of a lot of snow.

"The hard working men and women in Hempstead are getting into storm response mode again, readying over 200 pieces of equipment, loading up 9,000 tons of salt to be applied if it warrants it," said Town of Hempstead supervisor Lauren Gillen.

PSEG Long Island says it is closely monitoring the storm and said it's emergency preparedness plans are activated in the event of outages.

On Monday, the Westchester County Board of Legislators held a special meeting on the massive power outages caused by the previous storms, grilling representatives of Con Ed and NYSEG.

Many customers in Westchester are still frustrated with the delayed response to power outages after those storms downed trees and power lines.

"There were three cables on the street, a pole with the transformer, a tree came down," said Mamaroneck resident Karen Fontecchio.

In New Jersey, PSE&G says it has mobilized nearly 600 mutual aid and contract employees ahead of the storm.

Meanwhile, the incoming storm is already having an impact on flights at area airports. Some cancellations have already been reported and some airlines are waiving ticket change fees.

Travelers are being urged to check with their carriers before heading to the airport.