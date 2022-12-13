Millions of people across U.S. brace for impact of massive winter storm

Dangerous weather is sweeping across the United States as a massive winter storm that has already dropped several feet of snow in some areas continues to unleash widespread hazards.

The system, which stretches thousands of miles, is bringing dangers ranging from flash flooding to blizzard conditions to the central part of the country after slamming the western U.S., according to forecasters.

It is expected to impact the central and southern U.S. over the next few days, the National Weather Service said.

"Meanwhile, in the warm sector of the storm, a severe weather event with all hazards is possible in the southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley to Florida," the weather service added.

The storm has already battered Northern California. Parts of the Sierra Nevada were blanketed with nearly six feet of snow.

"When we opened the garage door there was about five feet of snow, so it was kind of like swimming out into the snow right out of the garage door," said Jeff Menasco, a resident of Truckee, California.

As the storm made its way across the country, there was a rare sight in Arizona. Thundersnow lit up the Sedona sky, coupled with a steady stream of flurries.

In northern Utah, the icy roads and white-out conditions ran a charter bus off the highway Monday morning and sent 22 people to the hospital.

Now, in Colorado, Morgan County's sheriff has a warning for residents: stay home and off the roads. A blizzard warning for the area is in effect until Tuesday at midnight.

"With up to 50-60 mile per hour winds, blowing snow out on the Eastern Plains, when it's blowing snow like that, it drifts, becomes very dangerous and white-out conditions," said Morgan County Sheriff David D. Martin.

Many have headed to stores to prepare — with shovels, snow blowers and salt flying off the shelves. Officials anticipate the storm will lead to school and business closures.