Millions in path of winter storm forecast to hit eastern half of U.S., bringing "multiple hazards"

A brutal winter storm is threatening tens of millions of Americans, forecast to bring "multiple hazards" as it sweeps across the eastern half of the United States, according to the National Weather Service. The system is now covering thousands of miles in the middle of the country.

A "quick burst" of heavy snow is expected to be seen from northern Oklahoma to southern Michigan on Thursday, with snowfall rates greater than 2 inches per hour. On Thursday morning, Kansas and Missouri were getting hit hard with 1-inch-per-hour snowfall rates, according to meteorologist Jim Cantore.

"Meanwhile, areas of sleet and freezing rain are likely just to the south of the heaviest snowfall," the National Weather Service says. "This includes regions from central Missouri to Ohio."

Wintry weather — rain, then snow — is expected to hit western and northern New York up to Maine. Much of the Northeast — including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut — is under a wind advisory on Thursday through Friday morning.

In the afternoon Thursday, southern states are expected to see severe weather. Eastern Arkansas, Alabama and parts of Mississippi and Tennessee could see tornadoes. The area from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Tennessee Valley could also see severe thunderstorms through Thursday evening, according to the weather service.