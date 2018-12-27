High winds, heavy snow slam Plains and Upper Midwest; storm heads east

High winds and heavy snow slammed parts of Kansas, Minnesota and North Dakota on Thursday as a winter storm hit the Plains and Upper Midwest. Some areas were buried under a foot or more of snow, reports Jennifer Mayerle of CBS Minnesota. Blizzard conditions sent cars skidding off roads and caused several highway closures and hundreds of accidents, including one fatal crash in western Kansas.

Authorities in Kansas warned drivers to stay off the roads. And in northern Minnesota, people are just starting to dig out from nearly a foot of snow.

"The car was pretty much buried," said Mike Empting. "I've been working on it here for a little bit and it was up as high as the windows on the side and over the front."

The snow will be tapering off in Minneapolis later Thursday, and the storm is heading east, where it's expected to dump snow and ice on upstate New York and New England on Friday — right before another busy holiday travel period.