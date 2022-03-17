Hundreds of cars line up for Chicago businessman Willie Wilson's $200K free gas giveaway Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – As gas prices rise, former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is helping by donating $200,000 in gas at select locations on Thursday.

The giveaway started at 7 a.m. Lines were forming nearly two hours early at a gas station at Pulaski Road and Montrose Avenue. Too many people were trying to cut the line, so police at one point temporarily closed a gas station. All entrances were blocked until 7 a.m.

One man told CBS 2 he waited in line since midnight for the gas giveaway.

NOW: 400+ cars wrapping the block in line for FREE gas at Pulaski & Montrose in Chicago. (video from Chopper 2) We're live with the latest and details now on @cbschicago. You can stream here: https://t.co/aczGOBwEBc pic.twitter.com/mFFFvYqIsn — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) March 17, 2022

Wilson said he is planning another giveaway on March 31 with the same gas stations. He said he is hoping to add more gas stations in the south and west suburbs.

The giveaway comes as prices spiked to as much as $4.55 for regular and $5.32 for premium in Illinois, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Starting at 7 a.m., each customer at 10 different locations will receive $50 in gas until the $200,000 is exhausted. Gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim will lower their prices in order to serve more people.

Hundreds of drivers in line at each one of 10 Chicago gas stations participating in Willie Wilson’s gas giveaway this morning. This the the Citgo at 91st and Stony Island. pic.twitter.com/LkRwRtt65t — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) March 17, 2022

"The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices," Dr. Wilson said in a release.

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) will be in attendance at the Citgo location at 9155 S Stony Island with requested traffic barricades and emergency management.

CPD along with 70 volunteers will assist at the participating locations:

· Amstar - 368 E. Garfield Blvd

· Citgo - 9155 S. Stony Island

· Marathon - 1839 E. 95th Street

· Citgo - 1345 N. Pulaski

· Gulf - 9901 S. Halsted St

· Mobil - 2800 S. Kedzie Ave

· Amoco - 7201 N. Clark St

· BP - 4359 N. Pulaski Rd

· Marathon - 340 S. Sacramento Blvd

· Falcon - 43 N. Homan Av

