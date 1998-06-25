Williams, Blue Jays Edge Expos

Woody Williams didn't let this one get away.

Williams pitched a five-hitter for his first career shutout and Mike Stanley hit his 18th homer as Toronto beat Montreal 1-0 on Thursday night for the Blue Jays' season-high fifth straight victory.

"I've come close and it would get late in the ballgame. Then I'd give up two or three runs and, before you'd know it, I'd even lose the game and then you're back in the locker room not feeling good about it," Williams said. "I'm glad I could finish tonight."

Stanley homered off Carlos Perez (6-7) on a 3-0 pitch with two outs in the fourth inning to give Williams (8-3) all the support he needed for his first victory in four starts. Toronto swept the four-game interleague series, and has one five in a row against Montreal over two seasons.

"In that situation T.J.'s (Toronto manager Tim Johnson) allowing me to hit 3-0," Stanley said. "I needed that pitch because I didn't want to face his changeup and offspeed pitches deeper in the count."

Williams allowed only one baserunner to reach third Brad Fullmer in the fourth en route to his first complete game of the season and the second of his career. Williams struck out three and walked one.

"June's been a real rough month for me," Williams said. "One thing I didn't do was give up. I knew things would turn around but I started wondering when."

Perez held the Blue Jays to five hits and struck out five in his third complete game of the year. He lost for the fourth straight start after winning his previous six starts.

"I had the best speed I've had the entire season, so far," Perez said. "I just have to keep pitching like this."

Stanley's homer came one pitch after Jose Canseco was thrown out by catcher Chris Widger trying to steal second.

"When I saw him hit that 3-0 pitch, I was surprised," Perez said. "But he's a 10-year veteran. I didn't want to walk him."

The Expos had runners at first and second with one out in the fourth, but couldn't capitalize. Fullmer hit his major league-leading 32nd double with one out and Rondell White walked, but Mark Grudzielanek grounded into a fielder's choice and Williams retired Derrick May on a grounder to first.

Notes:

Toronto is 10-12 against left-handed starters this season.

The Blue Jays have six players with more than 35 RBIs: Canseco (45), Carlos Delgado (44), Shawn Green (38), Ed Sprague and Stanley (37), and Tony Fernandez (36).

Montreal's Vladimir Guerrero hit a ball off the end of his bat in the first that Canseco caught halfway up the wall in the left field.

Williams' single in the third was his second hit of the season the only hits by Blue Jays pitchers this year. He is 3-for-8 i his career.