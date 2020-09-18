A firefighter battling the El Dorado Fire in California has died

A firefighter battling the El Dorado Fire east of Los Angeles has died, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday. The cause of the death, which occurred on Thursday, is under investigation, according to the agency.

The person's name is being withheld until family members are notified.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time," the Forest Service said in a news release.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

The El Dorado Fire is burning in California's San Bernardino National Forest. It has scorched more than 19,000 acres and was 66% contained as of Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

It is one of many major wildfires continuing to burn across the state. To date, more than 3.4 million acres have by torched by the record-breaking blazes.