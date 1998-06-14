Wild Weather Across The Nation

It was the house Ron Keef and his wife had always wanted: a spacious brick home in an upscale housing subdivision, tucked in the northeast corner of the city.

"When we saw it, it was more than we could afford but we said, 'This is it.' It had all these beautiful trees, beautiful trees," said Keef, an Oklahoma City police detective.



Many of those trees and that house was gone Sunday after four tornadoes swept through the city the night before. Parts of the Keef home's wooden frame, insulation, and glass lay scattered across the yard, and many of the trees had their tops sheared off.

At least 20 people, including 17 at a theme park off Interstate 35, were injured. No deaths were reported. Officials said at least 50 homes and businesses were destroyed or had major damage, and 234 had minor damage.

"We saw the funnel cloud," said Carol Dell, who was at the park. "We were scared when we saw the tornado."

"I was just so scared," said Stephanie Niafeh, another person at the amusement park. "This was my first tornado. I was just praying [to] make it through. I was just so scared."

The twisters appeared to have cut a 10-mile long swath across the city's northern tier, uprooting trees, spewing glass, and battering anything tall in their way.

"While some of the damage is significant, the important thing is there were no major injuries or loss of life," Gov. Frank Keating said.



Tornadoes struck again on Sunday, in eastern Missouri, where homes were damaged and more than 56,000 St. Louis-area residents were left without power.

Storms in southern Nebraska and northeast Kansas also spawned tornadoes Saturday. Only minor injuries were reported.

In Elwood, Neb., a twister damaged buildings on nine farmsteads. And in Sabetha, Kan., a tornado plucked trees from the ground along two blocks of Main Street.



That wasn't the only bad weather. At least 13 inches of rain fell in less than a day in southwestern Iowa, leading Gov. Terry Branstad to declare one county a disaster area Sunday. And much of New England was drenched, as up to 9 inches of rain fell.

. The deluge that swamped Massachusetts during the weekend was blamed, at least in part, for four deaths, including the drowning of a kayaker.

The National Weather Service continued flood warnings for mucof eastern Massachusetts and southeast Worcester County, and said some places may get an additional 4 inches of rain by Tuesday morning.



A 19-year-old Marshfield man drowned when his kayak overturned Sunday afternoon in the rain-swollen Indian Head River on the Hanover and Pembroke town lines. In suburban Revere, police said the weather was one factor in a car crash early Sunday morning that killed three people and injured one.

The storm washed out rainfall records for June in Boston, and forecasters warned to brace for more rain Monday night and Tuesday.



The National Weather Service said a large storm would arrive in southern New England Monday evening, producing heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

The storm set a new record for any 24-hour period in June in Boston - a total of 5.99 inches between Saturday and Sunday, topping the previous record of 5.35 inches in 1875.



Saturday's rainfall of 5.69 inches made it the wettest June day ever. The previous record was 4.36 inches on June 10, 1881.

In Boston, Mayor Thomas M. Menino, whose own basement was flooded, declared a state of emergency Saturday. That was lifted Sunday.

States of emergency also had been declared in the Massachusetts towns of Beverly, Revere, Everett, Needham, Salem, and Newton.



The storm knocked out power to as many as 10,000 Massachusetts Electric customers across the state at one point. Areas hardest hit included the Merrimack Valley and the Western Massachusetts town of Wales, a spokeswoman said.