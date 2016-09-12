Texas fire captain found shot to death in car; wife arrested

ROYSE CITY, Texas -- A Dallas-area firefighter was found shot to death in a vehicle late Friday and his wife has been charged in his death, reports The Dallas Morning News.

A University Park spokesman says Fire Department Capt. Robert Poynter was not on duty when he died Friday night. Poynter joined the department in 1997, according to the spokesman.

Officers initially responded Friday night to a report of a woman trying to stop traffic. That woman, 29-year-old Chacey Poynter, told officers that her husband had been shot and was in a vehicle.

Police said Chacey Poynter provided "suspicious and conflicting information."

She was jailed on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.