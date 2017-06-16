Wife of slain hairdresser Fabio Sementilli arrested for murder

CASE UPDATE: On April 11, 2025, a jury found Monica Sementill, 53, guilty of murder and conspiracy for masterminding the murder of her husband Fabio, with special circumstances of murder for financial gain and murder while lying in wait.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Just days after accepting a lifetime achievement award on behalf of her late husband, the widow of renowned hairdresser Fabio Sementilli was arrested for murder, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Monica Sementilli was arrested on Wednesday, five months after her husband was found stabbed in their upscale home. Sementilli is being held without bail.

Neighbors told the station they were shocked to hear of the arrest and aren't sure what will happen to the couple's two teen daughters.

Police were expected to release more information later Friday.