Wife of Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr dies suddenly in their home at 39

Oklahoma City — The wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family's home Tuesday night at the age of 39, reports CBS Lexington affiliate WKYT-TV. Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, the wife of Republican Representative Andy Barr, passed away in Lexington, Barr's chief of staff, Mary Rosado, said in a statement.

The Fayette County coroner was called to the family's home following the announcement of her passing, WKYT-TV said, adding that Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers was there for a short time, as well. He didn't offer any information about any investigation to WKYT.

Other officers told WKYT it was a family situation and the family would release information. Family members later asked WKYT to leave the area.

Republican Congressman Andy Barr and wife Carol speak with reporters outside polling place in Lexington, Kentucky on November 6, 2018. Timothy D. Easley / AP

"During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven," Rosado's statement added. "Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters."



U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he and his wife are "stunned and heartbroken" by the news, and send their "sincere condolences to Andy, their family and his staff at this terribly painful time."



Condolences flowed in through the night from other Kentucky politicians, including Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, U.S. Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, and Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Amy McGrath.



Barr, who went by the name Carol, grew up in the state, and went on to attend the University of Kentucky, news outlets reported. She married Andy Barr in 2008 and the couple went on to have two children. She had worked for Pfizer, and as the executive director of Lexington's Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship.



Andy Barr represents Kentucky's sixth district, which includes the cities of Lexington, Richmond, and Frankfort.