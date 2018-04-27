Why Bill and Melinda Gates put 20,000 students through college

Nearly 20 years ago, Bill and Melinda Gates pledged a billion dollars to send 20,000 disadvantaged students to college. Scott Pelley reports on what they learned and speaks to some of the students for a 60 Minutes report to be broadcast on Sunday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The Gates had little doubt that low-income, minority students would thrive if the economic barriers to attend college were removed and the results of the Gates Millennium Scholarship have provided data to prove it. Melinda Gates tells Pelley, "What's proven itself out now with the scholarship program, is if you remove that barrier, they not only do as well as their white peers, no matter what zip code they're from. They often actually do better."

Nearly 90 percent of Gates' scholars graduate. On average, people with college degrees earn $1 million more in their lifetimes. That's the kind of return on investment the Gates like to see. But even they can't afford to put every kid through college. To reach more students, they're backing efforts at some of the country's largest public universities to graduate more low income, first-generation students.

At Princeton and other universities, a new form of affirmative action aims to close the gap between rich and poor. University President Christopher L. Eisgruber tells Pelley they're diversifying their enrollment by looking at applications in a new way, "A kid who's working two jobs... isn't going to have the same kind of extracurriculars as a kid from an elite private school." He calls it a movement in higher education, "Some of the divisions that we need to heal are around economic class and we need to be paying attention to that."