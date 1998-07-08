Who We Are

© 1998 CBS. All rights reserved.
When one of America's most respected journalists, ryant Gumbel, brought his talents and expertise to CBS, you can be sure he went to great lengths to assemble the best team to put together his new program Public Eye with Bryant Gumbel.
Anchor
Bryant Gumbel
Correspondents
Rita Braver
Steve Hartman
Richard Schlesinger
Peter Van Sant
Bernie Goldberg
Derek McGinty
Alison Stewart
Steve Hartman
Kristin Jeannette-Myers
Carol Marin
Richard Schlesinger
Paula Zahn
Executive Producer
Senior Broadcast Producer
Rand Morrison
Nancy Duffy
Senior Producer
Steven Reiner
Bill Brady
Ray Lambiase
Writer
Tom Harris
Producers
Karen Benfield
Phil Eigner
Lisa Freed
Liza Finley
David Fitzpatrick
David Holbrooke
Robe Imbriano
Evalyn Lee
Shari Levine
Steve McCarthy
Bill McGowan
Don Moseley
Hillari Palatnik
Nanci Ross
Joshua Seftel
Phil Shimkin
David Wald
Tamara Weitzman
Andrew Wolf
Booking Producers
Christine Fahey
Rebekah Schoenfeld
Jeane Willis
Senior Coordinating Editor
David Small
Editors
Mary Alfieri
Christi Delisio
Barbara Demardt
Brian Hollingsworth
Jud Johnston
Rich Koppel
Matthew Richman
Paul D. Rose
David Rubin
Bob Shattuck
Victor Zimet
Unit Manager
Howard Brenner
Anchor Producer
Trish Peters
Field Producers
Tom Forman
Lee Solomon
Associate Producers
Mariana Barzun
Susan Evans
Marina Komarecki
Michelle Hord
Christopher E. Martin
Yvonne Miller
Nene Ofuatey-Kodjoe
Kathy Sapp
Dana Roberson-Johnson
Broadcast Associates
Albert Kahwaty
Matthew Sharp
Russell Torres
Production Secretaries
David Bailin
Michele Lallemand
Jason Gabel
G Gooder
Molly Mclane
Susan Masula
Richard-Anthony Mason
Eric Salzman
Ramon Parkins
Hope Wilson
For an archive of interactive online features from Public Eye With Bryant Gumbel, go to the Public Eye site.
