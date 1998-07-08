CBSN
Program Facts


When one of America's most respected journalists, ryant Gumbel, brought his talents and expertise to CBS, you can be sure he went to great lengths to assemble the best team to put together his new program Public Eye with Bryant Gumbel.

Who We Are

Anchor

Bryant Gumbel

Correspondents

Rita Braver

Steve Hartman

Richard Schlesinger

Peter Van Sant

Bernie Goldberg

Derek McGinty

Alison Stewart


Contributors

Steve Hartman

Kristin Jeannette-Myers

Carol Marin

Richard Schlesinger

Paula Zahn

Executive Producer


Jonathan Klein

Senior Broadcast Producer

Rand Morrison


Senior Editorial Producer

Nancy Duffy

Senior Producer

Steven Reiner


Director

Bill Brady


Senior Design Producer

Ray Lambiase

Writer

Tom Harris

Producers

Karen Benfield

Phil Eigner

Lisa Freed

Liza Finley

David Fitzpatrick

David Holbrooke

Robe Imbriano

Evalyn Lee

Shari Levine

Steve McCarthy

Bill McGowan

Don Moseley

Hillari Palatnik

Nanci Ross

Joshua Seftel

Phil Shimkin

David Wald

Tamara Weitzman

Andrew Wolf

Booking Producers

Christine Fahey

Rebekah Schoenfeld

Jeane Willis

Senior Coordinating Editor

David Small

Editors

Mary Alfieri

Christi Delisio

Barbara Demardt

Brian Hollingsworth

Jud Johnston

Rich Koppel

Matthew Richman

Paul D. Rose

David Rubin

Bob Shattuck

Victor Zimet

Unit Manager

Howard Brenner

Anchor Producer

Trish Peters

Field Producers

Tom Forman

Lee Solomon

Associate Producers

Mariana Barzun

Susan Evans

Marina Komarecki

Michelle Hord

Christopher E. Martin

Yvonne Miller

Nene Ofuatey-Kodjoe

Kathy Sapp

Dana Roberson-Johnson

Broadcast Associates

Albert Kahwaty

Matthew Sharp

Russell Torres

Production Secretaries

David Bailin

Michele Lallemand

Jason Gabel

G Gooder

Molly Mclane

Susan Masula

Richard-Anthony Mason

Eric Salzman

Ramon Parkins

Hope Wilson


For an archive of interactive online features from Public Eye With Bryant Gumbel, go to the Public Eye site.

© 1998 CBS. All rights reserved.

