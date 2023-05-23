Watch CBS News
Politics

"Who Killed George Polk?" — A CBS News Radio documentary

/ CBS News

Trailer: "Who Killed George Polk?"
Trailer: "Who Killed George Polk?" A CBS News Radio documentary 02:20
cbs-archive-x12198-014b.jpg
CBS News correspondent George Polk, right, records with Norman Corwin in Egypt, August 1946. CBS News archives

Seventy-five years ago, CBS News correspondent George Polk, 34 years of age, was murdered in Greece, where he was covering the country's civil war. White House correspondent Steven Portnoy dives into the mystery of who killed him and why in a three-part radio documentary. 

"Who Killed George Polk?" airs Memorial Day weekend on CBS News Radio stations (check local listings for airdates and times) and SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124, and will post online on Friday.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 9:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.