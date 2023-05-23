"Who Killed George Polk?" — A CBS News Radio documentary
Seventy-five years ago, CBS News correspondent George Polk, 34 years of age, was murdered in Greece, where he was covering the country's civil war. White House correspondent Steven Portnoy dives into the mystery of who killed him and why in a three-part radio documentary.
"Who Killed George Polk?" airs Memorial Day weekend on CBS News Radio stations (check local listings for airdates and times) and SiriusXM's P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124, and will post online on Friday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.