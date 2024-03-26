Who is missing in Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse? What we know about those unaccounted for

Construction workers on Key Bridge during collapse Construction workers on Key Bridge during collapse 15:09

BALTIMORE - The search continues for six construction workers following a collapse at Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was struck by a cargo ship Tuesday morning.

The missing men are from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, and they currently live in Dundalk and Highlandtown, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.

The missing men are from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras & Mexico, and live in Dundalk & Highlandtown. They are in their 30s and 40s, he said, w spouses & children.

All of them came to the city for a better life.

“They are all hard-working, humble men" https://t.co/y2YjBBh9OD — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) March 26, 2024

The Banner reports the men are their 30s and 40s and have spouses and children.

"They are all hard-working, humble men," the Banner was told.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday after a support column was hit by a large container ship that had lost power, sending vehicles and people into the Patapsco River, authorities said.

Six people remained unaccounted for Tuesday afternoon. All six were part of a construction crew that was filling potholes on the bridge at the time, Two other workers were rescued from the water.