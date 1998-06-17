White House Welcomes Broncos

President Clinton greeted the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos at the White House Tuesday.

The Broncos upset the Green Bay Packers, 31-24, in Super Bowl XXXII at San Diego in January for the first championship in the 38-year history of the franchise.

"Let me say to all of you, I think that every football fan loved the last Super Bowl. Denver had one of the toughest roads to the Super Bowl in history," President Clinton said. "A great team won this championship and we are proud to have them at the White House today."



The players were honored with a luncheon and chatted with the President as they posed with the Super Bowl trophy. Clinton was

also presented with a personalized blue Broncos jersey with No. 1 on it.



Quarterback John Elway, who announced June 1 he would return for a 16th season, missed the ceremony after undergoing an MRI for a sore knee earlier today.



"He was backpedaling, doing some agility drills and his knee got a little bit swollen," coach Mike Shanahan said. "He talked to the doctors and (they) were a little unsure what the injury was. He had an MRI this morning, fortunately, it is just sore."



Terrell Davis, who was name MVP of the Super Bowl, was in awe of being in the White House.



"(When) you think about how many people have walked through these halls, how many important people in this world have been in there and sat in the same seat I was in today ... it was like, 'Wow'," he said.



Broncos players and coaches received their championship rings in a private ceremony at team headquarters in Englewood, Colorado earlier this month.

