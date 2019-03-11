Sarah Sanders and acting White House budget director hold briefing – live updates

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will join Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought during a briefing Monday afternoon scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Vought is expected to discuss President Trump's new budget proposal for Congress, which includes a $8.6 billion demand for funds to build his long-promised wall along the southwestern border. The multi-billion dollar request is likely to precipitate a new bitter battle with congressional Democrats, who now control the House of Representatives.

A senior administration official told CBS News the White House will seek congressional approval of $5 billion in funding for Department of Homeland Security efforts designed to build sections of the border wall, as well as $3.6 billion funds for Department of Defense construction projects along the border.

