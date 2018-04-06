Sarah Sanders addresses Russia sanctions, Scott Pruitt, China tariffs

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Friday said she doesn't necessarily expect the new sanctions announced against some in Russian President Vladimir Putin to change Mr. Trump's intent to meet with Putin at the White House soon. On Friday, the Trump administration announced sanctions that will affect Russian elites, including Putin's son-in-law and body guard.

"No, not at all," Sanders said, in response to a question from chief White House correspondent Major Garrett about if the White House expects the summit to change. "We'll continue, as the president has said, he wants to have a good relationship with Russia, but that's going to depend on some of the actions by the Russians."

Sanders, pressed by Garrett, did not say what about Russia's behavior most aggravates Mr. Trump.

Since the last press briefing on Wednesday, President Trump has announced the possibility of news tariffs on China, said he was unaware of a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, signed a proclamation sending the National Guard to the southern border, and praised embattled Environmental Protect Agency head Scott Pruitt. CBS News' Jacqueline Alemany reports that Mr. Trump and Pruitt met on Friday morning.

Scott Pruitt: President Trump on Thursday called his embattled EPA head Scott Pruitt very courageous, but the negative stories about Pruitt continue to come. Pruitt is under fire for renting a condo from the wife of a Washington lobbyist, for large raises his top aides were slated to receive, and for the job changes some EPA employees allegedly received after voicing concerns about his actions.

Tariffs: Mr. Trump announced Thursday night that he has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to consider another $100 billion in tariffs on China, after China retaliated with $50 billion in new tariffs in response to the $50 billion tariffs the U.S. has announced against China. In a radio interview Friday morning, the president insisted there is no trade war because it is "already lost."

National Guard to Mexican border: On Wednesday night, Mr. Trump signed a proclamation sending the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border. Mr. Trump has continued to rail against illegal immigration in public remarks since then.

Stormy Daniels: On Air Force One Thursday, Mr. Trump for the first time said he was unaware of the $130,000 payment his personal attorney Michael Cohen paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels, who claims she had a sexual encounter with Mr. Trump in 2006, is suing over a non-disclosure agreement that she claims is invalid because Mr. Trump never signed it.

Syria: The president insists he wants to pull out of Syria very soon, but the White House has declined to announce any withdrawal or give a timeline

Amazon: Mr. Trump continues to blast e-commerce giant Amazon, claiming it scams the U.S. Post Office. But he has connected Amazon to the Washington Post and its coverage. Both companies are owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos.