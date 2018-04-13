White House press briefing — April 13, 2018

Last Updated Apr 13, 2018 3:07 PM EDT
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is briefing reporters Friday, after the Department of Justice Inspector General issued a scathing report on fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and after President Trump blasted fired FBI Director James Comey.
Meanwhile, the president has yet to make a decision about what to do in response to Syria. Sanders said the White House is "confident" Syria is responsible for the chemical weapons attack, but also said Russia is somewhat to blame.
Sanders was very prepared, with a scathing statement against Comey.
"One of the president's greatest achievements will go down as firing Director Comey," Sanders said.
Mr. Trump tweeted this earlier Friday.