White House press briefing — April 13, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is briefing reporters Friday, after the Department of Justice Inspector General issued a scathing report on fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and after President Trump blasted fired FBI Director James Comey.

Meanwhile, the president has yet to make a decision about what to do in response to Syria. Sanders said the White House is "confident" Syria is responsible for the chemical weapons attack, but also said Russia is somewhat to blame.

Sanders was very prepared, with a scathing statement against Comey.

"One of the president's greatest achievements will go down as firing Director Comey," Sanders said.

Mr. Trump tweeted this earlier Friday.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018