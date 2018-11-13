Trump announces pick to replace Kavanaugh on D.C. Circuit Court

President Trump announced his pick to replace new Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh Tuesday during a Diwali ceremony at the White House.

At the ceremony in the Roosevelt Room, Mr. Trump said he is nominating Neomi Rao, currently the administrator of the Office of Information And Regulatory Affairs, to replace Kavanaugh on the D.C. Circuirt Court. Rao was present at the ceremony.

Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated religious festivals in Hinduism. It starts Tuesday and lasts for five days.

"This ceremony signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It is a jubilant occasion that brings loved ones, neighbors and communities closer together," Mr. Trump said. "And these shining lights remind us to seek wisdom, to give thanks and to always cherish and love the ones who grace our lives. And I think that's very much out people should all feel."