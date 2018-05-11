White House briefing today, after Trump's drug prices announcement — live updates

After another week filled with international and domestic policy developments, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar are fielding questions from reporters on Friday. Azar joined in after President Trump announced his plan to lower drug prices in the country.

It's the first briefing since the New York Times first reported Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told colleagues she was on the brink of resigning, after Mr. Trump reportedly berated her in front of colleagues. The White House has not denied that characterization of events.

It also comes amid reports that a top White House staffer, special assistant to the president Kelly Sadler, stands accused of deriding "dying" Sen. John McCain. The Hill first reported, and other outlets confirmed, that Sadler told other staffers in a meeting, "It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway," after McCain voiced his opposition to the president's pick to run the CIA, Gina Haspel.

Sanders is also sure to field questions on pressing foreign policy matters, after the president's announcement this week that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Iran deal, and that the U.S.-North Korea summit will take place on June 12 in Singapore.