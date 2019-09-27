Whistleblower complaint leaves Ukraine in the middle of "political football," activist says

Kiev, Ukraine — President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has stated publicly, multiple times, that he's pushed Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. A Ukrainian anti-corruption activist told CBS News the whistleblower scandal has dragged her country into American politics, distracting from more important issues.

"Ukraine is in the middle of American political football. But Ukraine is not a player, Ukraine is the ball," said Daria Kaleniuk.

Ukraine has been fighting a war with Russia since 2014 and relies heavily on American military and financial aid. In July, Mr. Trump ordered nearly $400 million of that support to be withheld.

Mr. Trump has admitted he asked Ukraine's president in a July phone call to investigate the Bidens. After his call with Ukraine's president, Mr. Trump reinstated the aid.

According to the whistleblower's complaint, Mr. Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani met with at least seven Ukrainian officials, including one in Madrid to "follow-up" on that call.

Giuliani says State Dept. asked him to reach out to Ukraine

"If your closest ally is calling and is saying you know, please investigate that guy and then cutting military assistance, what is the message the U.S. (is) sending to Ukraine?" Kaleniuk said. "I think it's simply saying, you know guys, we know you're in war with Russia but we just care about this one investigation, about our internal politics."

Giuliani said he was sent to Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. He insists he wasn't "freelancing" and that everything he did was perfectly legal.