Is anything open on New Year's Eve 2024? Here are open stores, restaurants and fast-food chains.

It's mostly business as usual, or close to it, on Wall Street as well as at the nation's banks, restaurants and fast-food chains today on New Year's Eve 2024.

If you're looking to find post-holiday deals or return a present, major retailers should be open, although some plan to shut early. Given that some retailers and other businesses are running on a holiday schedule with reduced hours, it's best to check ahead.

Where can I return a present on New Year's Eve?

Target stores mostly will close at 9 p.m.

Walmart stores will operate during normal business hours.

Are banks open today on New Year's Eve?

Banks will be open today, as New Year's Eve falls on a Tuesday and is not a federal holiday.

Is the stock market open today on New Year's Eve?

As New Year's Eve falls on a Tuesday, the stock market is open for regular trading hours, with the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange operating from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. The bond market, however, is closing early today, at 2 p.m. EST.

Are grocery stores open on New Year's Eve?

Acme Markets stores are mostly open for limited hours on holidays, but customers are advised to check their store page for changes.

Albertsons stores and pharmacies including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Randalls, Shaw's, Vons and Tom Thumb will be open on New Year's Eve at reduced hours. It advises customers to check with specific locations before visiting.

ALDI stores operate with limited hours on New Year's Eve. Specific holiday hours for local stores can be found by using its store locator.

Costco warehouse stores are open regular hours.

Food Lion stores are open regular hours.

Giant Food stores close at 9 p.m., including 24-hour stores; gas stations close at 8 p.m.; pharmacies close at 6 p.m. and Giant Pickup closes at 8 p.m.

Kroger stores will mostly be open normal hours.

Publix stores will open at their regular times and close at 7 p.m.

Sam's Club stores close at 6 p.m.

Stop & Shop stores close at 9 p.m., fuel stations close at 8:30 p.m. and pharmacies close at 1 p.m.

Trader Joe's locations close at 5 p.m.

Whole Foods stores are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Are restaurants open?

Bahama Breeze locations are open until 12:15 a.m.

The Capital Grille is open until 10 p.m.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen eateries are open normal hours.

Chick-fil-A locations close at 8 p.m. local time.

Chili's customers are urged to contact their local restaurant for New Year's Eve hours as they vary by location.

Chipotle Mexican Grill outlets close at 8 p.m. local time.

Dunkin' store hours vary by location.

Eddie V's is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

IHOP restaurant hours vary by location.

LongHorn Steakhouse is open for normal hours.

Olive Garden is open normal hours on Dec. 31.

Outback Steakhouse is open but hours may vary.

Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants open from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Seasons 52 is open for normal hours.

Starbucks hours vary by location.

Yard House hours vary by location.

Are pharmacies open?

CVS pharmacies are open, but may have reduced hours.

Rite Aid stores are open for regular business hours, but customers should check its website for holiday store hours.