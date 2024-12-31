Is anything open on New Year's Eve 2024? Here are open stores, restaurants and fast-food chains.
It's mostly business as usual, or close to it, on Wall Street as well as at the nation's banks, restaurants and fast-food chains today on New Year's Eve 2024.
If you're looking to find post-holiday deals or return a present, major retailers should be open, although some plan to shut early. Given that some retailers and other businesses are running on a holiday schedule with reduced hours, it's best to check ahead.
Where can I return a present on New Year's Eve?
- Target stores mostly will close at 9 p.m.
- Walmart stores will operate during normal business hours.
Are banks open today on New Year's Eve?
Banks will be open today, as New Year's Eve falls on a Tuesday and is not a federal holiday.
Is the stock market open today on New Year's Eve?
As New Year's Eve falls on a Tuesday, the stock market is open for regular trading hours, with the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange operating from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. The bond market, however, is closing early today, at 2 p.m. EST.
Are grocery stores open on New Year's Eve?
- Acme Markets stores are mostly open for limited hours on holidays, but customers are advised to check their store page for changes.
- Albertsons stores and pharmacies including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Randalls, Shaw's, Vons and Tom Thumb will be open on New Year's Eve at reduced hours. It advises customers to check with specific locations before visiting.
- ALDI stores operate with limited hours on New Year's Eve. Specific holiday hours for local stores can be found by using its store locator.
- Costco warehouse stores are open regular hours.
- Food Lion stores are open regular hours.
- Giant Food stores close at 9 p.m., including 24-hour stores; gas stations close at 8 p.m.; pharmacies close at 6 p.m. and Giant Pickup closes at 8 p.m.
- Kroger stores will mostly be open normal hours.
- Publix stores will open at their regular times and close at 7 p.m.
- Sam's Club stores close at 6 p.m.
- Stop & Shop stores close at 9 p.m., fuel stations close at 8:30 p.m. and pharmacies close at 1 p.m.
- Trader Joe's locations close at 5 p.m.
- Whole Foods stores are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Are restaurants open?
- Bahama Breeze locations are open until 12:15 a.m.
- The Capital Grille is open until 10 p.m.
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen eateries are open normal hours.
- Chick-fil-A locations close at 8 p.m. local time.
- Chili's customers are urged to contact their local restaurant for New Year's Eve hours as they vary by location.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill outlets close at 8 p.m. local time.
- Dunkin' store hours vary by location.
- Eddie V's is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- IHOP restaurant hours vary by location.
- LongHorn Steakhouse is open for normal hours.
- Olive Garden is open normal hours on Dec. 31.
- Outback Steakhouse is open but hours may vary.
- Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants open from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Seasons 52 is open for normal hours.
- Starbucks hours vary by location.
- Yard House hours vary by location.
Are pharmacies open?
- CVS pharmacies are open, but may have reduced hours.
- Rite Aid stores are open for regular business hours, but customers should check its website for holiday store hours.